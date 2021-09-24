Why September 24th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1991, Nirvana released their breakthrough album, Nevermind. While the album debuted on the chart at No. 144, it would go on to be No. 1 in the U.S. in January 1992.

- In 1991, the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their classic album, Blood Sugar Sex Magik, which included hits like “Under the Bridge” and “Give It Away.”

- In 1977, Styx released their single “Come Sail Away.” It became their second Top 10 hit and peaked at No. 8.

- In 1993, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler reached a $2.5-million U.S. settlement in his lawsuit against the group and their managers. The rocker had signed an agreement giving up his partnership interest in the band after he was kicked out for being addicted to heroin, but Adler claimed he was high when he signed it.

- In 1983, Billy Joel had the No. 1 song with “Tell Her About It.”

- In 1990, AC/DC released their 11th album, The Razors Edge, which features hits like “Thunderstruck” and “Are You Ready.”

- And, in 2010, Heart’s Nancy Wilson filed for divorce from her husband of more than 20 years, writer-director Cameron Crowe, due to irreconcilable differences.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio