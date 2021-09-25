Why September 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1990, Dave Grohl of the Washington, D.C. band Scream joined Nirvana.

- In 1980, John Bonham, drummer for Led Zeppelin, choked to death on his own vomit after drinking 40 shots of vodka. He was 32.

- In 1972, Black Sabbath released their fourth album, Black Sabbath Vol. 4.

- In 1976, Wings played a charity concert at Venice’s St. Mark’s Square to raise funds for the historic area, and while the night was a success, the weight of the equipment they used caused more damage to the square.

- In 1976, Boston’s self-titled debut album entered the charts. It would go on to become the fastest-selling debut album in chart history.

- And in 1982, Queen performed on Saturday Night Live.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio