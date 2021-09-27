Why September 27th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2004, legendary producer Phil Spector was formally charged with the Feb. 3, 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

- In 1986, Metallica bassist Cliff Burton died when the band’s tour bus crashed in Sweden. He was 24.

- In 1973, Grand Funk Railroad had the No. 1 song with “We’re an American Band.”

- In 2005, The White Stripes streamed their concert in Columbia, Maryland live on NPR.org, marking the first time the band did a webcast of one of their performances.

- And in 2008, Metallica started a three-week run at No. 1 on the album chart with their ninth album, Death Magnetic.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio