Why September 28th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 2010, Canada's Neil Young released his 31st studio album, Le Noise.

- In 1974, Bad Company went to No. 1 on the album charts with their self-titled debut.

- In 2001, Courtney Love filed a suit against Geffen Records and surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic seeking control of the band’s master recordings and $3.1 million U.S. in royalties she felt the band was cheated out of.

- In 1976, A&M Records sued George Harrison for $6 million U.S. for missing the deadline on his album 33 1/3 by two months. The Beatle had been sick with hepatitis.

- In 2003, Muse had the No. 1 album in their home of the UK with their fourth record, Absolution.

- And in 2010, Soundgarden released their career-spanning compilation album Telephantasm, and the same day it was certified platinum for sales of over 1 million units because the set was included in the video game Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio