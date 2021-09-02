Why September 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s September 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1989, Ozzy Osbourne was charged with threatening to kill his wife, Sharon. He was released from custody on the condition that he immediately go into rehab. The case was eventually dropped when the couple reconciled.

- In 1970, Genesis put an advertisement for a drummer in UK magazine Melody Maker. Former child actor-turned-drummer Phil Collins answered.

- In 1993, after opening some shows overseas for Neil Young, Pearl Jam joined the singer onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards to do “Rockin’ In The Free World.”

- In 1978, George Harrison married Olivia Trinidad Arias, a secretary for his Dark Horse record label.

- And in 2001, Slipknot had the No. 1 album in the UK with Iowa.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio