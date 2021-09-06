Why September 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1989, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Guns N’ Roses took home the trophy for Best Heavy Metal Video for “Sweet Child o’ Mine.”

- In 1961, Bob Dylan debuted at the Gaslight Café in New York City.

- In 1970, Jimi Hendrix made his final live appearance. It took place at the Isle of Ferharn in Germany.

- In 1990, Tom Fogerty, who played guitar alongside his brother John in Creedence Clearwater Revival, died of AIDS.

- In 2002, The Doors' Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger played their first gig as The Doors of the 21st Century with drummer Stewart Copeland and singer Ian Astbury.

- In 2003, at a Limp Bizkit concert in London, singer Fred Durst claimed he regrets the days he spent "f***ing that b***h Britney Spears."

- And in 2010, Jane’s Addiction announced they had parted ways with bassist Duff McKagan, who had only been working with the band for five months.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio