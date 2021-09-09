Why September 9th Matters In Rock History

It’s September 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

- In 1964, Rod Stewart recorded his first single. It was called “Good Morning, Little Schoolgirl” and he played it with the Hoochie Coochie Men. It was not successful.

- In 1971, John Lennon released his second solo album, Imagine. It became his first No. 1 album.

- In 1992, Krist Novoselic knocked himself unconscious during the MTV Video Music Awards after throwing his bass in the air and getting hit on the head with it.

- In 1999, Korn won the Moon Man for Best Rock Video for “Freak on a Leash” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

- In 1999, The Smashing Pumpkins announced that bassist D’Arcy Wretzky had left the band after recording her parts for their album Machina/The Machines of God.

- And in 2003, Velvet Revolver, the supergroup made up of former members of Guns N’ Roses and Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, signed a recording deal with RCA.

Original article by Dave Basner at iHeartRadio