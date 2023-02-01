Willie Nelson Among 2023 Rock Hall Nominees

Willie Nelson, who celebrates his 90th birthday in April, is among this year's nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll of Fame.

The list, revealed on Wednesday morning, includes rock acts like Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes, Iron Maiden and Soundgarden as well as pop and hip hop artists Cyndi Lauper and Missy Elliott and the late George Michael.

Nelson, who is nominated for the first time, could follow in the footsteps of country legend Dolly Parton, who was inducted last year.

At the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5th, Nelson is up for Best Country Solo Performance (“Live Forever”), Best Country Song (“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”) and Best Country Album (A Beautiful Time). He already has 10 Grammys from 53 previous nominations. He will also be fêted at a pair of tribute shows in Los Angeles in April.

The other 2023 Rock Hall nominees are Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Joy Division/New Order, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest and Warren Zevon.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates,” said chairman John Sykes, in a release. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

To be eligible for induction, an act’s first commercial release must have come out at least 25 years earlier.

Inductees will be announced in May. Fans can have their say via online voting and the top five artists will be considered along with ballots from Rock Hall voters.