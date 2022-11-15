Willie Nelson Among Top Country Nominees At 65th Grammy Awards

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are among the top nominees in Country categories at the 65th Grammy Awards, which were announced Tuesday.

Nelson, 89, is up for Best Country Solo Performance (“Live Forever”), Best Country Song (“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”) and Best Country Album (A Beautiful Time).

The country legend has collected 10 Grammys during his career from 53 previous nominations.

Morris and Lambert are competing in the same categories – and the latter is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Luke Combs.

Country queens Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton earned a nom for “Does He Love You (Revisited)” and Cody Johnson is vying for Best Country Song with "’Til You Can’t” – which was named Single and Music Video of the Year at the CMA Awards earlier this month.

Check out the nominations in Country categories below.

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Kelsea Ballerini - "Heartfirst"

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Miranda Lambert - "In His Arms"

Willie Nelson - "Live Forever"

Zach Bryan - "Something in the Orange"

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Brothers Osborne - "Midnight Rider’s Prayer"

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - "Never Wanted to Be That Girl"

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - "Outrunnin’ Your Memory"

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - "Does He Love You (Revisited)"

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - "Gonig Where the Lonely Go"

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Cody Johnson - "’Til You Can’t"

Luke Combs - Doin’ This

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Miranda Lambert - "If I Was a Cowboy"

Taylor Swift - "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)"

Willie Nelson - "I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die"

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Growin’ Up - Luke Combs

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson