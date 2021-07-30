Willie Nelson's Life Explored In New Docuseries

Willie Nelson’s life story will be told in a new docuseries being produced with the cooperation of the 88-year-old country music icon.

Willie Nelson and Family is being co-directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman.

“Words like ‘honoured,’ ‘excited,’ and ‘humbled’ don’t come close to describing the way we feel about being entrusted with telling Willie’s story,” the pair said, in a release. "And what a story it is!

“We are celebrating the music, the career, the long road, the family, friends, and history. But, more than anything, we are piecing together a narrative — one never before seen in its entirety — about an extraordinary man with a unique ability to bring people together; folks of all races, orientations, genders, political ideologies, and musical leanings.”

So far, there’s no word when or where the series will air.

Nelson has more than 30 shows scheduled before the end of the year.