Willie Nelson To Celebrate 90th With All-Star Concert

Canada’s Neil Young and Orville Peck will help Willie Nelson celebrate his 90th birthday in April.

The two singers are part of an impressive line-up set to take the stage of the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30. It will be Young’s first live performance since 2019.

Country acts like Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash and The Chicks will be joined by performers like Beck, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Ziggy Marley and Tom Jones.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Nelson said in a statement. “It’s an honour to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

The country music icon turns 90 on April 29.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 is being hyped as “one of the biggest music events of the year.”

According to a release, “each night will be a unique experience, featuring once-in-a-lifetime performances and unforgettable collaborations to be revealed at the show.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PST on Saturday.

At the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5th, Nelson is up for Best Country Solo Performance (“Live Forever”), Best Country Song (“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”) and Best Country Album (A Beautiful Time). He already has 10 Grammys from 53 previous nominations.

In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Nelson credited more than six decades of smoking pot for his longevity, adding that he is high “pretty much all the time.”

He explained: “I’m kind of the canary in the mine, if people are wondering what happens if you smoke that s**t a long time. You know, if I start jerking or shaking or something, don’t give me no more weed. But as long as I’m all right ...”