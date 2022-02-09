Willow Drops Out Of Billie Eilish Tour

Willow said Tuesday she is backing out of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever tour.

“Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve,” the 21-year-old singer told fans in a message on social media. “Stay Safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!”

Willow was scheduled to open for Eilish at 10 shows in the U.S. between Feb. 9 and March 8 and again on April 8.

Fans reacted to Willow’s tweet with confusion. “This is incredibly vague but ok,” read one reply. Another read: “IM SORRY WHAT.”

Eilish has not commented publicly on Willow’s last-minute exit and a replacement act has not been announced.