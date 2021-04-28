WILLOW Releases 'Transparent Soul' Ft. Travis Barker

WILLOW (aka Willow Smith) enlisted Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for her new single “Transparent Soul.”

“I knew a boy just like you / He’s a snake just like you / Such a fake just like you / But I can see the truth,” the 20-year-old sings. “Transparent soul / I can see right through, just so you know.”

WILLOW has said the song was inspired by a quote attributed to Hindu guru Radhanath Swami: “It is said that a saintly person is so pure that he or she acts like a spotless mirror. When we come in the presence of such a mirror-like soul, we can see both the beauty and ugliness of our inner life.”

WILLOW, who released “Whip My Hair” in 2010, released the track with a “performance visual.” Watch it below (Warning: Contains language that some may find offensive):

