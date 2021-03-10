Winston Marshall 'Taking Time Away' From Mumford & Sons

Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons announced Tuesday that he is stepping away from the band after being criticized for promoting a book by Andy Ngô, an editor at conservative Canadian website The Post Millennial.

“Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed,” Marshall tweeted. “I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry.

“As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blindspots.”

Days earlier, the 33-year-old English musician called Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy an “important” book and Ngô “a brave man.”

Last month, a Los Angeles Times reviewer opined that Unmasked was "supremely dishonest" and that "distortions and untruths hover like flies around every shred of confirmable fact."

In his statement – currently the only tweet remaining on his account – Marshall apologized and said he realizes how “my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour."

Of course, many people reacted with dismay. "Never ever apologize to the mob," one person tweeted. "You read a book." Another wrote: "Reading books is fine. And it’s good to get different perspectives including those which may be unpopular."

One tweet read: "Unfortunate you let the mob dictate your values. If we can’t stand up for our thoughts and beliefs without the mob descending on us and taking over, then we’ve lost. Art is dead."

A founding member of Mumford & Sons, Marshall is the son of billionaire investor Sir Paul Marshall. He was married for five years to former Glee star Dianna Agron and reportedly dated pop star Katy Perry prior to her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

In 2018, Mumford & Sons caused a stir on the left when they were pictured with controversial University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson. “I don't think that having a photograph with someone means you agree with everything they say. So I don't, really,” Marshall later told CBC Radio. “Because then I wouldn't be able to have a photograph of anyone at risk of trying to offend anyone so I think I don't see the harm in engaging in conversation.

“The divisive side of things is something that we find tiring and a shame that it's such a dominant part of the discourse right now.”