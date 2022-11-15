Wizkid Bringing 'More Love, Less Ego' Tour To Canada

Wizkid announced Tuesday that he is coming to Canada early next year.

The 32-year-old rap star will bring his More Love, Less Ego tour to Montreal’s Bell Centre on March 18, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 19 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on April 1.

Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 18.

The 20-city tour runs from March 3 to April 7 and takes its name from Wizkid’s fifth studio album, which dropped on Nov. 11.