Wizkid Postpones Tour, Including 3 Shows In Canada

Wizkid announced Wednesday he is postponing his More Love, Less Ego tour, including three dates in Canada.

The Afrobeats star shared a statement on social media that blamed “unforeseen circumstances” for a decision to push the tour, scheduled to kick off on Friday in Houston, to the fall.

“All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honoured on the new dates at the respective venues,” it read.

Wizkid was scheduled to play Montreal’s Bell Centre on March 18 and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 19 as well as Rogers Arena in Vancouver on April 1.

The 32-year-old was hitting the road in support of his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego, which was released in November.