Wolf Alice Tour Coming To 2 Canadian Cities

English alt-rockers Wolf Alice announced Tuesday they are doing two shows in Canada next month.

The band will play the Corona Theatre in Montreal on March 28 followed by Toronto’s Opera House on March 29.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Wolf Alice is on the road supporting last year’s Blue Weekend, its third studio album. The band is currently on a sold out tour of the UK and Europe.