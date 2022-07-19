Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Tribute Concert Rumours

Plans for a tribute concert for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen never took off because, his son has said, “there are some people that make it very difficult to do anything when it comes to Van Halen.”

Wolfgang Van Halen was asked about the rumoured tribute concert in an interview with Rolling Stone: “We made an attempt,” he said, “and some people can be hard to work with, and made it not happen.”

Van Halen fell short of naming David Lee Roth but, asked by reporter Brian Hiatt if someone could assume the culprit was “a certain singer with three initials,” he replied: “I would say ‘Do your research on the history of Van Halen, and come to your conclusions.’”

Eddie’s son, who played bass in the final line-up of the band, said it should come as no surprise that a tribute concert couldn’t come together.

“From my time in Van Halen, there was always some stuff that gets in the way from just making music and having a good time. And, I think, that’s what happened,” said Wolfgang.

“The fact that in my tenure, in Van Halen, we managed to do three tours, put an album of original material and a live album out is a f**king miracle.”