Wolfgang Van Halen (Again) Shuts Down Van Halen Reboot

Wolfgang Van Halen has once again told fans of his late father's band not to expect a new line-up.

“I can confidently say I will NEVER replace my father in Van Halen and tour around the world disrespecting my father’s memory,” he tweeted. “No EVH = No VH.”

Eddie Van Halen died in October at 65.

Wolfgang, 29, replied last week to a since-deleted tweet from a fan asking about a possible return of Van Halen.

“Get the f**k over it, but if you can’t, just quit bothering me about it and demanding I do it when I’ve made it very clear how I feel,” he wrote. “And ESPECIALLY quit acting all high and mighty like this turkey like I would throw away my morals for the right price.”

Last month, Wolfgang shot down rumours he will take his father’s place in the band. “That’s f**king stupid,” he fumed to Howard Stern. “You can’t have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen. I’m not my dad. I’m not going to replace him."

Wolfgang said fans are going to have to live with their memories of Van Halen. “Outside of maybe a tribute show at some point down the line and archival releases further down the line, [Van Halen]’s done,” he said. “The music is going to live on forever but you can’t continue without Eddie Van Halen.”