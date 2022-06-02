Wolfgang Van Halen Slams 'Heartless' Show About Dad's Death

Wolfgang Van Halen has blasted a forthcoming episode of Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… that focuses on his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

An official description of the episode, which premieres June 5 on U.S. cable channel Reelz, reads: “Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer. But if caught early, Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates. So what happened? World renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter needs to analyze every detail of Eddie Van Halen’s life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death."

“F**k @ReelzChannel, f**k everyone that works on this show, and f**k you if you watch it,” the musician tweeted Wednesday. “F**king disgusting trying to glamourize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.”

Eddie Van Halen’s ex-wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli, replied to her son’s tweet with: “Good Christ this is disgusting.”

When the famed Van Halen guitarist died in October 2020 after a long battle with cancer, Wolfgang shared in a tweet: “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."