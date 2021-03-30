Woman Arrested Outside Drake's Toronto Home

A woman was taken into custody Tuesday outside the mansion of rap superstar Drake.

Toronto Police have provided few details except to say officers were called to the property on Park Lane Circle in the city's tony Bridle Path neighbourhood shortly before 5 p.m. local time.

The woman’s identity and age were not released and it is not known what, if any, charges she faces.

Drake was reportedly home at the time of the incident but was never in danger as no one gained access to his home.

The mansion, which was built in 2017, is protected by around-the-clock security.