Woman Gives Birth At Metallica Concert

A woman in Curitiba, Brazil claims she gave birth at a Metallica concert last Saturday.

“Luan Figueiró came into the world … shaking all metal structures,” wrote proud mom Joice M. Figueiró, in an Instagram post.

The tattoo artist said she was 39 weeks pregnant when she attended the concert at Couto Pereira stadium and started having contractions as Metallica performed. Her water broke on the way to the stadium’s clinic.

“This boy decides to be born right there, 3 songs before the show ends,” she wrote, “to the sound of ‘Enter Sandman.’”

Figueiró said her pregnancy couldn’t keep her from seeing Metallica. She bought her ticket three years ago, before COVID-19 forced the band to postpone its South American tour dates.

“Every show I go to something has to happen,” she wrote, “but this time I think I’ve outdone myself.”