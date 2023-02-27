Wu-Tang Clan, Nas Bringing 'NY State Of Mind Tour' To Canada

Hip hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announced Monday they are heading out on a tour that will bring them to six cities in Canada.

The N.Y. State of Mind Tour will stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 1 and then Place Bell in Laval, QC on Oct. 2. They will return north on Oct. 10 for a show at Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre followed by Rogers Place in Edmonton on Oct. 13, Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Oct. 14 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Oct. 16.

The 2022 edition of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour brought Wu-Tang Clan and Nas to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage last September

Tickets go on sale March 3 at 9 a.m. local time.