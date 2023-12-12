Wu-Tang Clan Prepare For Las Vegas Residency In 2024

Influential hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan will get their own Las Vegas residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels next year.

“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues… The Las Vegas Residency” is set to begin February 9 and 10, the same weekend as Super Bowl LVIII. Those two shows will then be followed up with two more dates on March 22 and 23.

In an interview with the New York Times, Wu-Tang leader RZA explained their decision to play a residency, saying, “Hip hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience to put it on flagpoles to show that hip hop can go where any other art form has gone before. I think the art form has evolved. I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us.”

The pre-sale began today (December 12) via AXS. Use code: CREAM. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, December 15 at 1:00PM EST.

Just last month, New York City's mayor Eric Adams proclaimed November 9 to be "Wu-Tang Clan Day," to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the group's seminal debut album, Enter the 36 Chambers. To mark the occasion, the Empire State Building was lit up in black and yellow, to honour Wu-Tang's signature colours.