Wyatt Pike Quits 'American Idol'

A finalist on American Idol has quit, it was revealed on the season’s first live episode on Monday.

“I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition,” host Ryan Seacrest told viewers. “He had to drop out — but we wish him the very best.”

Reps for American Idol said only that the 19-year-old “could not continue” on the show "due to personal reasons."

Pike auditioned for Idol with “Best For You,” a song he wrote for his sister Hazel, who told the show her big brother helped her deal with “severe mental health issues.” Pike also shared that he struggled “with some anxiety” in high school.

On the show, Pike covered George Ezra’s “Blame It On Me,” “Rubberband” by Canada’s Tate McRae, Ben Rector’s “Brand New” and Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody.”

Pike, a Top 12 competitor, was consistently praised by judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. On the pre-taped episode that aired Sunday, Bryan told Pike: “I remember one of the coolest things ever happened to me is the day I realized that I get to do music forever, under any circumstance. I’m telling you, Wyatt, you are going to be able to do music for the rest of your life.”

Pike did not immediately comment on his departure and his Instagram profile, as of Tuesday morning, continues to encourage followers to vote for him on Idol.

Last week, he shared a pair of photos in his native Park City, Utah – meaning he was out of the mandatory Idol bubble that is part of the show's COVID-19 protocols. He wrote: “Something to feel this through: home. Thankful for the rollercoaster I’m on today.”