Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Losing Mother Naomi Judd

Wynonna Judd has admitted she feels “incredibly angry” about her mother Naomi Judd’s death five months ago.

Naomi, the other half of country duo The Judds, took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with depression. She was 76.

“Sometimes, I laugh,” Wynonna said during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning. “And sometimes, I say, 'I really miss you. Why aren't you here so we can argue?’

“When you lose your mother, a lot of that crap goes away, ‘cause it doesn't matter anymore. It just doesn’t.”

Wynonna said in her grieving, she has also felt some guilt. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it, because she had had episodes before and she got better,” she explained. “And that's what I live in, is like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?' I didn’t."

The 58-year-old country star, who is set to head out on tour at the end of this month, added: “As I walk out on stage that first night, I'll probably say something like, 'It's not supposed to be like this,' because it's not, right? It's supposed to be the two of us. And I'm gonna be angry because she's not there.”

Wynonna said getting back on stage might be a form of therapy.

“It’s important to do it, if that makes sense. I feel like I have my marching orders,” she said. “I want to come out on stage and sing from my toenails a song that helps someone out in that audience.

“It’s about me singing to help someone feel better. That’s always in my spirit.”