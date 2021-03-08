Wynonna Judd Recalls 'Crazy' Menopause Effects

Wynonna Judd says women should be talking more openly about the effects of menopause.

“I’m not going to be ashamed,” the 56-year-old country star told Page Six. “I know people don’t want to hear about it.

“We should be talking about this when we’re in our 30s.”

Judd revealed that she struggled with menopause at the end of a tour a couple of years ago.

“Well, I’ve just come off the road, everything’s off the bus and I stand in my closet and weep,” she recalled. “The next thing is, I’m not sleeping and the next thing is I’m jiggling my leg and the next thing is I’m thinking of running up to the mailbox naked and standing and waving at people.

“You think crazy stuff.”

Fearing she would end up in an embarrassing viral video, Judd sought the help of a friend who is doctor, who recommended hormone treatments.