Wynonna Judd Reflects On Mother Naomi's Death

Country star Wynonna Judd took to Instagram on the U.S. Memorial Day weekend to reflect on the death of her mother Naomi Judd last month.

“The pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did,” the 58-year-old singer wrote. "This cannot be how The Judds story ends.

“I feel so helpless – right now especially.”

Naomi, who performed with Wynonna as The Judds, took her own life at the age of 76. In 2016, she opened up about her lifelong battle with mental illness in River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.

Wynonna vowed to “break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction” by scheduling weekly appointments “so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.” She promised to fight for herself and her family and, she added, “I WILL continue to show up & sing.”

She said she knows she can’t “do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help.”

