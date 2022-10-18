Ye Claims 'Anti-Semitic' Is Not A 'Factual' Term

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has said the term “anti-Semitic” is “not factual” and insisted he can’t be, anyway, because he’s Black.

In an interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation that aired Monday, the rapper addressed widespread criticism of his recent comments about Jewish people.

“I don’t like the term anti-Semitic. It’s been a term that has allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes literally – and get away with robbing and doing bad,” he said.

“I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also so I actually can’t be an anti-Semite so the term is not factual.”

Earlier this month, Ye came under fire for social media posts that many believe were anti-Semitic. In a tweet, he said he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He added: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The tweet was deleted for violating the platform’s policies.

Days earlier, Ye was slammed for wearing a shirt emblazoned with “White Lives Matter” – a phrase that has been used by white supremacist groups and denounced by the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League – at a Paris fashion show.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” the rap star wrote in an Instagram Story. “Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

Later, in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Ye said he thought it was “a funny shirt” and blamed the controversy on “a group mob” of “liberal Nazis.”

Ye said: “They’re looking for an explanation — as an artist you don’t have to give an explanation but as a leader you do. So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is they do. It’s an obvious thing.”

During the NewsNation interview that aired Monday, Ye said: “When I wore the ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me. They cancelled my four SoFi Stadium shows.”

He complained about the way he is described by the media. “They immediately disrespect me. They keep the ‘crazy’ narrative going,” Ye said. “They never call me a billionaire. They never talk about … hey, tycoon, billionaire, visionary, inventor. These are never used.

“They always say ‘the rapper.’”