Ye Claims He Has Never Read A Book

Ye, who recently launched a private school in California, has admitted he has never read a book.

“Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts, for me,” the 45-year-old rapper said on the Alo Mind Full podcast, “and talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.” (Ye was referring to a menu item at an upscale restaurant in Santa Monica, California.)

Ye went on to talk about Mike Howe, co-founder of Howe & Howe Technologies, the inventor of Ripsaw combat vehicle.

“When his mom texts him long paragraphs, he reads the first sentence and the last sentence,” he said. “This person and his brother invented the fastest track vehicle – they put it in GI Joe, they have government contracts, this guy is a full-on-engineer, works with all geniuses … and he only reads the first sentence and the last.

“What do you think my response was? ‘Same.’”

Ye’s Donda Academy, which is not yet accredited, is currently accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. According to its website, the Christian prep school will “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders” by allowing them to “learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes.”