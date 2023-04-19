Ye Deactivates Instagram Account

Ye is done with IG (again).

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday shortly after posting a screenshot of the deactivation prompt.

Ye did not explain why he was taking down his account, which had more than 18 million followers.

The artist has had an on-again off-again relationship with the social media platform.

He deactivated his account in 2018 and, in 2021, deleted all of his posts. Last March, his account was suspended after he used a racial slur in a post about comedian Trevor Noah. Instagram’s parent company Meta said at the time that Ye violated its policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

Instagram also deleted content and placed a temporary restriction on Ye's account last October following anti-Semitic comments. He then appeared to take a self-imposed break from the platform before posting again last month. “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” Ye wrote.