Ye Deactivates Instagram Account
Ye is done with IG (again).
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday shortly after posting a screenshot of the deactivation prompt.
Ye did not explain why he was taking down his account, which had more than 18 million followers.
The artist has had an on-again off-again relationship with the social media platform.
He deactivated his account in 2018 and, in 2021, deleted all of his posts. Last March, his account was suspended after he used a racial slur in a post about comedian Trevor Noah. Instagram’s parent company Meta said at the time that Ye violated its policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.
Instagram also deleted content and placed a temporary restriction on Ye's account last October following anti-Semitic comments. He then appeared to take a self-imposed break from the platform before posting again last month. “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” Ye wrote.
