Ye Demands Apology From Billie Eilish

Ye said Thursday he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes for seemingly taking a shot at Travis Scott at one of her concerts last weekend.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram post. “PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES.”

Eilish paused her show in Atlanta last Saturday night when she noticed a fan in distress. After ensuring the young woman received aid, the singer told the crowd: “We’re taking care of our people. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

It was perceived as a reference to Scott, who continued to perform at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in November as medics and frantic fans rushed to help people crushed in a crowd surge.

“NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN,” Ye continued. “TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED.”

Ye added that Scott will join him at Coachella – “BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

Ye, Eilish and Harry Styles are the headline acts at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which runs April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 in California.

As of Thursday evening, Eilish had not yet responded to Ye's post.