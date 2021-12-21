Ye Donates Thousands Of Toys To Chicago Kids

Ye got into the spirit of the holidays on Sunday and gave back to his hometown.

The rapper was at Kennedy King College in the Englewood neighbourhood of Chicago to help distribute thousands of toys he bought and donated.

“He has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,” alderman Stephanie Coleman told ABC7.

Ye is worth an estimated $1.8 billion U.S., according to Forbes. The rapper and entrepreneur disputed the number, claiming it's actually $3.3 billion.

Though born in Atlanta, Ye was raised in Chicago.