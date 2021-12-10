iHeartRadio

Ye, Drake Reunite For 'Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert'

drakeye

Although it was known as the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” Thursday’s spectacle in Los Angeles was really about showcasing the peace treaty reached by Ye and Drake in Toronto last month.

Hoover, of course, will almost certainly never be free. The former head of the notorious Gangster Disciples, now 70, was convicted of federal and state charges, which means he would need both a presidential and gubernatorial pardon to get out of prison.

Many fans complained about the late start.

Early in the streaming special, Drake referred to Ye as “one of my idols” and said it felt “surreal” to share the spotlight with him after years of well-documented beef.

Ye’s set included more than a dozen tracks, including hits like “Gold Digger” and his take on Drake’s “Find Your Love.” During “Runaway,” Ye called on estranged wife Kim Kardashian West to come back to him.

Drake then joined Ye for “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” before taking over the stage to perform tracks like “God’s Plan” and “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

There were a few more tracks by Ye and then both rap stars closed the show with “Forever,” the 2009 track they recorded with Eminem and Lil Wayne.

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Ye & Drake

12

Latest Videos