Ye, Drake Reunite For 'Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert'

Although it was known as the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” Thursday’s spectacle in Los Angeles was really about showcasing the peace treaty reached by Ye and Drake in Toronto last month.

Hoover, of course, will almost certainly never be free. The former head of the notorious Gangster Disciples, now 70, was convicted of federal and state charges, which means he would need both a presidential and gubernatorial pardon to get out of prison.

Many fans complained about the late start.

Me waiting on this Ye and Drake concert to begin #KanyeDrakeLive pic.twitter.com/9VZxHykii0 — txgrl (@randomrios) December 10, 2021

Larry Hoover finna be free by the time this Ye and Drake concert starts pic.twitter.com/b7swoJaau4 — Samone (@samann988686) December 10, 2021

The choir is cool but get Ye and Drake out here #KanyeDrakeLive pic.twitter.com/spjRsdGmiU — VT2MI❄️ (@VT2MI802) December 10, 2021

Early in the streaming special, Drake referred to Ye as “one of my idols” and said it felt “surreal” to share the spotlight with him after years of well-documented beef.

Ye’s set included more than a dozen tracks, including hits like “Gold Digger” and his take on Drake’s “Find Your Love.” During “Runaway,” Ye called on estranged wife Kim Kardashian West to come back to him.

Drake then joined Ye for “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” before taking over the stage to perform tracks like “God’s Plan” and “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

There were a few more tracks by Ye and then both rap stars closed the show with “Forever,” the 2009 track they recorded with Eminem and Lil Wayne.

Drake and Ye ending the show with Forever

pic.twitter.com/C5j20tzIFE — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) December 10, 2021

Drake dancing and singing along while Ye performed "All Falls Down" tonight. pic.twitter.com/RiieVdpFSp — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) December 10, 2021

The crowd at Ye and Drake concert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8m5SbfFZod — DatPiff (@DatPiff) December 10, 2021

Drake and Ye on stage tonight pic.twitter.com/9UFcdUfw3K — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) December 10, 2021

this POP at Ye and Drake was EVERYTHING. 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/fUfg6NdRrJ — fousey (@fousey) December 10, 2021

Ye and drake concert is a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/XWbIcur16P — Jesse Cisneros (@Beamvvvv) December 10, 2021