Ye Drops Out Of Coachella Festival: Reports

Ye has pulled out of his headline slot at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, according to multiple reports.

There has been no announcement from reps for the rap star or from festival organizers. TMZ was first to report on Ye bailing and the news was confirmed by Billboard.

It is not known why Ye, who is scheduled to headline Coachella on April 17 and 24, dropped out. Last week, Page Six reported that Ye told his estranged wife Kim Kardashian he was “going away to get help.”

In February, Ye threatened to drop out if Billie Eilish did not apologize to Travis Scott for a comment she made at a concert in Atlanta when she noticed a fan in distress.

Eilish told the crowd: “We’re taking care of our people. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.” It was perceived as a reference to Scott, who continued to perform at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in November as medics and frantic fans rushed to help people crushed in a crowd surge.

In an Instagram post, Ye said Scott was going to join him on stage at Coachella “BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

(Eilish responded that she "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.”)

There is also an online petition to have Ye removed from the Coachella line-up due to his recent behaviour towards estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson.

Last month, Ye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform’s policy on hate speech, bullying and harassment after he used a racial slur against Trevor Noah. He was also barred from performing at the Grammy Awards.

Ye was set to perform at Coachella on the same weekends as Doja Cat, who last week vowed to quit music after she finishes The Weeknd's summer tour.

In 2019, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West opened up about his mental health and blamed his erractic behaviour on failing to stay on his medication. "If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital," West explained on an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. “When you ramp up, it expresses your personality more. You can become almost more adolescent in your expression.”

West, who was diagnosed as bipolar in 2017, said he becomes delusional during these episodes.