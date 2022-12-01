Ye Praises Nazis, Claims There Are 'Good Things About Hitler'

Ye hit a new low Thursday when he said he sees “good things about Hitler.”

Appearing on right wing broadcaster Alex Jones’ InfoWars, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West complained that “the Jewish media has made us feel like Nazis and Hitler have never offered us anything of value to the world.”

He erroneously credited the Nazi leader with inventing highways and microphones. (The microphone was invented in 1877 – 12 years before Hitler was born.)

“I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography’ but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good,” said Ye.

“And I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

When Jones said the Nazis were “thugs” who “did a lot of bad things,” Ye interjected: “But they did good things, too. We’re going to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Ye, who was accompanied by white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, was heard saying “I like Hitler” as Jones went to a commercial break.

They are the latest in a string of disturbing statements the rap star has made in recent months – statements that have cost him lucrative business deals.

Last month, NBC News reported that Ye praised Hitler, repeated conspiracies about Jewish people and paid off a former employee who accused him of using anti-Semitic language.

Ye walked out of an interview on a recent episode of the Timcast IRL podcast after going on an anti-Semitic rant. “If you read the definition, it says you can’t claim that there’s multiple people inside of banks or in media that are all Jewish or you’re anti-Semitic,” he said. “That’s the truth. It’s the truth, what are we talking about?

“Have you ever heard the term 'the black vote.’ So it’s okay to put us in one net but it’s not ok for me to put them in one net?”