Ye Pulls Out Of Rolling Loud Festival

Organizers of this week’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami Gardens, Florida announced Sunday that headliner Ye has pulled out.

“We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing,” read a statement to Billboard from fest co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler.

“This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

On Twitter, the festival blamed “circumstances outside of our control” for the cancellation.

Earlier this year, Ye pulled out of a headline slot at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival only two weeks before the event.

Future and Kendrick Lamar are also headlining Rolling Loud, which runs July 22 to 24 and features top hip hop artists like DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Kodak Black and Playboy Carti.