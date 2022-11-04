Ye Returns To Twitter, Calls Out Canada's Harley Pasternak

Ye returned to Twitter on Thursday and quickly called out Canadian personal trainer Harley Pasternak.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West shared a screenshot of what appears to be a text message from someone named Harley, who threatens to have him “institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever.”

Ye captioned it: “What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences. So I will say this again. I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

Ye has been under fire for weeks for anti-Semitic comments on social media and in interviews.

In 2019, Ye explained that he becomes delusional if he doesn't take medication prescribed for the treatement of bipolar disorder. (In a recent conversation with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye said he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder by a Jewish doctor as "a control mechanism.")

On Thursday, Ye also shared a screenshot of Pasternak’s online profile, including three pictures of the Toronto native.

“I was told that if I expose the truth of the bad business practices everything is gonna be taken from me Including my black children. And everyone has bore whiteness to the public Emmett Tilling of Ye. But GOD has put something on my heart not to backdown (sic).”

In another screenshot of the text conversation shared by Ye, Pasternak purportedly wrote: “Your origins might be Jewish … it’s about how you act. How you think. And how you treat others. I will do anything, anything if you could please apologize to my people.”

Ye captioned it: “This shows Harley admitting to knowing the truth of our origin but then later dismissing the facts within the same text chain … Mind you … This is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line.”

As of Friday morning, Pasternak had not responded to Ye’s comments on Twitter and his Instagram account is set to private. On his website, Pasternak lists famous clients like Ariana Grande, Charlie Puth, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Adam Levine, John Mayer and Alicia Keys.