Ye Seeks To Trademark 'YZYSPLY'

Rap star Ye is seeking to trademark “YZYSPLY” just as a clock counts down on the Yeezy Supply website.

According to public records, California-based Mascotte Holdings, Inc. – of which Ye is CEO – filed an application on June 29 to trademark “YZYSPLY” for potential use on “retail stores, retail store services, and on-line ordering services and on-line retail store services.”

A second application covers a long list of apparel that includes uniforms, scrubs not for medical purposes, boxer shorts, ski bibs, G-strings, singlets, flip-flops and snow suits.

The domain "YZYSPLY.com" was registered on May 26.

This past weekend, a countdown clock on the Yeezy Supply website went below the two-week mark.