Ye Suspended From Twitter For 'Incitement To Violence'

Ye’s Twitter account was suspended early Friday after the troubled rap star posted an image that combined a swastika and the Star of David.

When a user tweeted “ELON FIX KANYE PLEASE” in a response to Ye’s post, Twitter boss Elon Musk replied: "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

On Truth Social, the platform backed by former U.S. president Donald Trump, Ye shared a text conversation in which Musk told him: “Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love.” Ye replied: “Who made you the judge.”

Ye said his Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours.

The rapper’s decision to tweet an image that blended the Nazi symbol with a symbol of Judaism came only hours after he praised Nazis and said there are “good things about Hitler.”

When host Alex Jones said the Nazis were “thugs” who “did a lot of bad things,” Ye interjected: “But they did good things, too. We’re going to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Ye, who was accompanied by white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, was heard saying “I like Hitler” as Jones went to a commercial break.