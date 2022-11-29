Ye Walks Off Podcast After Anti-Semitic Rant

Apparently frustrated about not being able to single out Jewish people as responsible for his crumbling empire, Ye walked out of a podcast taping on Monday.

When Timcast IRL host Tim Pool said “they have been extremely unfair” to Ye – referring, he explained, to “the corporate media” – the rapper formerly known as Kanye West interjected: “They. We can’t say who they is?”

Earlier in the conversation, Ye addressed the anti-Semitism that has cost him lucrative deals.

“If you read the definition, it says you can’t claim that there’s multiple people inside of banks or in media that are all Jewish or you’re anti-Semitic,” he said. “That’s the truth. It’s the truth, what are we talking about?

“Have you ever heard the term 'the black vote.’ So it’s okay to put us in one net but it’s not ok for me to put them in one net?”

Ye warned Pool that he would leave.

“I’m literally going to walk the f off the show if I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say that it was Jewish people that did it’, when every sensible person knows that – I mean, Jon Stewart knows – what happened to me, and they took it too far.

“The exact people that I called out kicked my head.”

During a disjointed rant, Ye blamed Jewish people for trying to take his money and end his career. “They’re trying to put me in jail for my opinion,” he fumed.

At one point, Ye described his former trainer, Toronto’s Harley Pasternak, as “an MK Ultra Canadian” – a reference to a CIA research project conducted in Montreal from 1957 to 1964 into behavioural modification and the effects of certain drugs and psychological treatments on the mind. (Pasternak, who is Jewish, was born in 1974.)

Ye did not mention Pasternak by name but podcast co-host Luke Rudkowski did and claimed “he worked in the defence research and development in the Canadian military, essentially working on PSYOPs in the Canadian military.”

(While studying at the University of Toronto, Pasternak worked with the Defence and Civil Institute of Environmental Medicine at CFB Downsview on testing the muscular strength and endurance of people exposed to high doses of caffeine and ephedrine.)

Ye previously went after Pasternak on social media.

The rap star was accompanied at the taping by British provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos – who is working on Ye’s presidential campaign – and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

You can listen to the full podcast here.