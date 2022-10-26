Yeezy Gap Collection Pulled From Stores

Gap said Tuesday it is removing Yeezy Gap merchandise from its U.S. stores in the wake of Ye’s anti-Semitic comments.

The clothing chain said in a statement its “former partner’s recent remarks and behaviour further underscore” why it announced last month that it was ending its partnership with the rap star after only two years.

“We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com," Gap said.

Yeezy Gap was not available at Canadian stores.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” read the statement from Gap. “On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Hundreds of Yeezy Gap items are currently listed for sale on eBay.

Last week, Kering SA announced its Balenciaga brand – which was involved in the Yeezy Gap collection – was cutting ties with Ye.

On Tuesday, Adidas announced it is ending its relationship with Ye. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," read a statement from the German company. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

On Monday, a rep for talent agency CAA confirmed to CNBC that Ye “is not a client” after Variety reported that he was dropped from the roster. According to The New York Times, Ye's label G.O.O.D. Music has been dropped from Def Jam (his own contract with Def Jam ended with 2021's Donda).

Production company MRC Studio said it has shelved a documentary film about Ye because it “cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

In a statement, the company said: “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

Ye came under fire after he shared screenshots of a text conversation with Diddy in which he told the hip hop mogul: "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.” After the post was removed by Instagram, Ye tweeted: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

He later wrote: “Who you think created cancel culture?”

In an interview that aired last week, Ye said: “I don’t like the term anti-Semitic. It’s been a term that has allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes literally – and get away with robbing and doing bad.

“I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also so I actually can’t be an anti-Semite so the term is not factual.”

In another interview, Ye was asked if he regretted writing “death con 3” (an apparent reference to the military condition “DEFCON”). Ye replied: “No, absolutely not.”

He eventually offered a qualified apology. “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘Death Con’ — the confusion that I caused,” he said.