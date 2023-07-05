You Can Now Watch The BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show

Need a fix of BTS while the group are on their temporary break?

Last month in Seoul roughly 400,000 people gathered at Han River Park to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the debut of K-Pop giants. The event, titled "BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA," offered the BTS ARMY a number of exhibits to explore, including a BTS history wall, stage costumes and commemorative sculptures. Also included was a fireworks show set to many of the group's biggest songs.

Now available to watch online, the 27-minute light show includes hits such as "Mikrokosmos," "Boy With Luv" (featuring Halsey), "Butter" and they're most recent smash, "Take Two."

BTS member RM hosted the event, playing DJ, performing his solo songs, and speaking to fellow members Jung Kook and V on the phone. He also took the opportunity to thank the fans for their support.

"Time goes by so fast. Everything has changed, and I've changed a lot. I'm not sure what I'm going to be doing with what feelings on the 15th and 20th anniversaries, but my love for you won't change," RM said to the many in attendance.