'You're The Voice' Singer John Farnham Undergoes Cancer Surgery

John Farnham, the British-born Australian singer best known for his 1986 hit “You’re the Voice,” underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a recently-discovered cancerous growth.

The operation lasted a little under 12 hours, a spokesperson for the 73-year-old singer’s family said, and Farnham was transferred to ICU in stable condition.

Revealing his diagnosis in a statement, Farnham noted that “countless others have walked this path before me” and said he has faith in “the very best specialist healthcare professionals.”

Farnham was hospitalized in 2019 with a severe kidney infection that forced him to cancel a tour. He later said the illness convinced him to give up smoking.

Farnham is one of the most popular recording artists in Australia and his 1986 album Whispering Jack remains the top-selling Australian album ever in the country. He also fronted the Little River Band from 1982 to 1985.

Farnham has earned 21 ARIA Awards (Australia’s version of the JUNOs) – the most by any solo artist. His biggest success on Canadian charts came from “You’re The Voice,” which went to No. 12.

