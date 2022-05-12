Young Thug Faces 7 Additional Criminal Charges

Young Thug is facing seven more charges following a raid on his Atlanta home earlier this week.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested Monday and charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

Rapper Gunna was arrested early Wednesday as part of the same investigation.

An arrest report from the Atlanta Police Department shows Young Thug has also been hit with two drug-related charges as well as three counts of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity.

The rap star was also charged with Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony as well as Possession of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, Dangerous Weapon, or Silencer.

According to WSB-TV, at the time of his arrest, Young Thug had "20 bottles of YSL Slime Drink (containing THC), 1,299 grams of marijuana, 31 bottles of promethazine codeine syrup (a controlled substance), a Glock 30S .45 caliber firearm, a Glock 357 firearm, a FN Five Seven firearm, a Glock 19 9mm firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P firearm, and a fully automatic Glock 45 9mm handgun with an extended magazine with a converter switch."

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel initially told Atlanta media that his client “committed no violation of law, whatsoever” and will be cleared.

The rapper, who was featured on Camila Cabello’s 2018 hit “Havana,” won a Grammy in 2019 as a co-writer of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”

Oddly, on Thursday morning Young Thug was still listed as the headline act at Montreal’s Metro Metro festival on May 20.