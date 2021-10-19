Young Thug Sues Over Missing Bag

Young Thug is suing companies that “own, operate and/or manage” an Atlanta apartment building over the loss of a designer bag filled with cash, jewelry and a hard drive with about 200 unreleased tracks.

The 30-year-old rap star claims the music alone is worth about $1 million U.S.

Young Thug – whose real name is Jeffery Williams – alleges the bag also had $40,000 in cash, a diamond-encrusted watch worth $57,000 and a chain valued at $37,000.

According to the lawsuit, dated Oct. 14, Williams and his girlfriend inadvertently left a leather Louis Vuitton bag worth $2,500 on the floor of the building’s parking garage next to his black Lamborghini on Nov. 1, 2020.

Another resident noticed the bag and informed the concierge, who called Williams and said it would be held for him to pick up. Williams alleges that another employee later handed the bag over “to an unknown person.”

Williams is accusing the companies of negligence and seeking “the full present day value of his lost property in an amount to be proven” at a jury trial and “such other and further relief as is just and proper.”

None of the defendants have responded to the lawsuit.