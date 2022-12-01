YouTube Reveals Canada's Top Songs Of 2022

Canadians were talking about Bruno this year, according to YouTube.

The streaming platform said Thursday that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney's animated feature Encanto was the most popular song of 2022.

It was followed by “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons x JID, Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

The rest of the Top 10 consists of “Peru” by Firebox DML and Ed Sheeran, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “Middle of the Night” by Elley Duhé, “Levels” by Sidhu Moose Wala and “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” also topped the year-end list south of the border – and “Surface Pressure” and “Enemy” ranked 3rd and 8th respectively. Americans loved Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” Future’s “Wait for U” ft. Drake and Tems, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito,” Karol G and Becky G’s “Mamiii,” Karol G’s “Provenza” and Lil Baby’s “In A Minute.”

According to YouTube, the third most popular Trending video of 2022 in Canada was the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.