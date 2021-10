YUNGBLUD announced Monday he is embarking on a tour early next year that will bring him to two cities in Canada.

The 24-year-old English singer will perform on Feb. 7 at History in Toronto and Feb. 8 at MTELUS in Montreal.

“NORTH AMERICA IM COMING !! These are our biggest shows yet!!!,” YUNGBLUD wrote on social media.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 29.

YUNGBLUD released his sophomore album Weird! in December 2020.