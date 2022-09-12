Yungblud Announces Tour With 3 Stops In Canada

Yungblud announced Monday that he will make three stops in Canada next year as part of a brand new tour.

“Our biggest ever shows,” the 25-year-old singer, who released his self-titled third studio album earlier this month, shared on social media. “I can’t wait to see you all.”

Yungblud will play the PNE Forum in Vancouver on April 29 followed by shows at Toronto’s History on May 26 and Montreal’s MTelus on May 28. He will be joined by The Regrettes.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

It’s been a long wait for Yungblud fans in Canada.

In July, he announced that he was cancelling concerts scheduled for Sep. 13 in Montreal and Sept. 15 in Toronto – shows that were originally set to take place in February – due to “unforeseen circumstances.” At the time, he teased: “I will be back soon and have massive plans. All will be made clear soon. It’s gonna be fookin mental.”

The English rocker pulled the plug on a Vancouver show in 2019 with only two days to go. “I’m stranded in the UK,” he explained at the time. "My passport got [stolen] by some idiot."