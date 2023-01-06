Yungblud Believes Sex Will Save The World: Reports

Yungblud has reportedly declared that sex will "save the world.”

The 25-year-old English singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, is quoted by UK outlets Metro and NME as telling Daily Star: "It’s time we talk about sex because I love sex, I think sex is f**king beautiful and I think sex is going to save the world.”

(iHeartRadio.ca was not able to independenly verify the quotes. As of Friday morning, there was no such Yungblud interview on the Daily Star website.)

“The world is so full of complex suppression, and so full of hate right now,” he reportedly explained. “I just want to relax back that to have sex and to f**k, it has got such a beautiful trust and expression and freedom to it.

“I believe if we can take the feeling we get from sex and put that into the world then love will always win over hate.”

Yungblud reportedly added that sex must, of course, be “consensual and trustworthy."

He was quoted as saying: “We shouldn’t shy away from it, we should celebrate sex. Sex, if it’s with the love of your life, if it’s with your partner, if it’s making a baby, if it’s the first night of your marriage, if it’s a one night stand, it is beautiful, as long as it’s done with love.”

In a 2020 interview with Attitude, Yungblud admitted he has had sexual experiences with women and men. Asked if he considers himself part of the LGBTQ community, he replied: “Probably, yeah, I think I would ... My sexuality is mine and I’m proud of it. But, as I say, I probably would say that, yeah, because I f**king don’t know, I love everyone, I’m attracted to everyone.”

The singer reflected on his same sex hook ups. “I didn’t preconceive that, but when that happened, I was like, 'Oh!’ and it’s confusing because you’re like, ‘Holy s**t, you’re beautiful and I f**king had a great time and it’s magic.”